One North Louisiana project was among 22 around the state receiving bids in May from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
“With a nearly $220 million investment, this month has some major projects around the state that were let,” said DOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda. “Most notably, there’s a major rehabilitation project that will start soon on I-20 in the Shreveport area. This much-needed improvement project is a critical investment in our state’s transportation system.”
The bids include $117,656,250.15 for grading, patching, paving, and drainage on Interstate 20 between Pines Road and I-220 in Bossier and Caddo parishes.