Lawmen have charged a Cotton Valley, LA, man with deliberately causing the car in which he was a passenger to overturn by grabbing the steering wheel from the driver.
Earl Lewis IV, 52, was charged Sunday on a fugitive warrant for attempted second degree murder.
Louisiana State Police said that on Thursday, May 5, there was a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Louisiana 9 in Bienville Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2003 Saturn Vue was traveling west on I-20 when it ran off the road and overturned.
The unrestrained driver was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Lewis, who was an unrestrained passenger, was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Throughout the course of the crash investigation troopers determined Lewis intentionally affected the steering of the vehicle, after he became angry with the driver. As a result of this action, the driver was unable to prevent the crash from occurring.
Troopers obtained a warrant through the Bienville Parish District Court. About 9 a.m. Sunday, troopers, with the help of the Cotton Valley Police Department and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, found Lewis is Cotton Valley. He was booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center and will be extradited to the Bienville Parish Jail.