A motorcycle wreck in Webster Parish, LA on Saturday night killed Marvin Champlain, 41, of Doyline, LA.
According to Louisiana State Police, at about 11 p.m. a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Champlain, was traveling south on Louisiana 527 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, Champlain exited the road and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Champlain, who was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.
Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Louisiana State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times.