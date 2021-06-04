A head-on collision on U.S. 79 between Homer and Minden, LA, killed two drivers about 6 p.m. Thursday.
According to a preliminary Louisiana State Police report, the wreck happened just south of Holly Springs Road in Claiborne Parish.
Matthew Rushing, 27, of Keithville, LA and Jessie Watts, 31, of Minden were killed.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by Rushing, was traveling southbound on U.S. 79. At the same time, a 2013 Toyota Camry, driven by Watts, was traveling northbound. For reasons still under investigation, the Rushing Chevrolet crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the Watts Toyota.
Although Rushing was wearing his seat belt, he suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Watts, who was not wearing her seat belt, suffered fatal injuries.
Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.