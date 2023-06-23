One man was killed and three others were injured Tuesday morning as the result of an explosion on Louisiana 15 north of Cypress Creek Road in Union Parish.
Union Parish 911 received numerous calls about 9:42 a.m. about an explosion. Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded along with Farmerville Fire Department, Pafford EMS and Union Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
The location was an oil well production site near Johnson Road. Upon their arrival, Union Parish deputies found two crude oil tanks engulfed in flames. Pafford EMS arrived to begin scene assessment and transported three injured parties to Union General Hospital with one additional victim being transported by private vehicle.
A short time later, one of the victims, identified as Lee Green, 63, of Vivian, LA, was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.
Louisiana State Police Haz-Mat Team was contacted and arrived a short time later and took control of the scene. The fire was extinguished by Farmerville Fire Department. The incident is still under investigation by state and federal agencies.