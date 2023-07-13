A Bossier City, LA man has been sentenced in federal court for his role in drug trafficking.
U.S. District Court S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Paul Vincent Williams, 38, to 216 months (18 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
According to evidence introduced in court, law enforcement agents working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were involved in an ongoing investigation of drug trafficking activities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area.
Through their investigation, agents had specific information that Williams had sold and distributed various amounts of methamphetamine in February and March 2021. These amounts of methamphetamine were confirmed through testing by the DEA laboratory to be a total of 1,250 grams of pure methamphetamine.
Agents conducted surveillance of Williams in February 2022 and subsequently conducted a traffic stop of Williams.
A federal search warrant was obtained for Williams’ vehicle and inside agents recovered approximately 232.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of suspected heroin, 37.4 grams of suspected marijuana, 56.3 grams of assorted pills, as well as five firearms, ammunition and over $8,500 in cash.
The seized narcotics were sent to the DEA laboratory for testing and the methamphetamine was confirmed to be 216.9 grams of pure substance, while the suspected heroin was found to be fentanyl, containing 0.5 grams of the purse substance. Williams pleaded guilty on March 13, 2023, to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The case was investigated by the FBI and ATF and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan.