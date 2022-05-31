The former superintendent of Louisiana State Police has turned over his hand-written work journals to a legislative committee investigating allegations that troopers purposely concealed the in-custody death of Ronald Greene in May 2019.
House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner Magee, who leads the committee, confirmed receipt of the journals with the Illuminator Friday afternoon.
The path to get retired Col. Kevin Reeves to hand over the journals reached a peak Thursday with Magee bringing a resolution to the House and Governmental Affairs Committee to hold Reeves in contempt of the Legislature. Lawmakers on the investigative committee had issued a subpoena to Reeves to turn over all documents linked to the Greene investigation. Reeves’ attorney, Lewis Unglesby, only gave lawmakers a few journal pages he deemed pertinent.
Magee accused Unglesby of lying about the content of the journals and was primed to move forward with the contempt charge at Thursday’s HGA committee meeting when it was suggested that Reeves’ journals be kept under seal once turned over and not become public record.
Unglesby consented on the condition that HGA chairman Rep. John Stefanski accompany Magee to his Baton Rouge law office to oversee the redaction of any of Reeves’ personal and financial information in the journals.
The content of the journals could be part of the next investigative committee hearing, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Only lawmakers on the committee will be allowed to review the journals, which will be kept with the House clerk’s office.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, formed the special committee after Associated Press reports earlier this year implied Gov. John Bel Edwards knew more about Greene’s death at the hands of state troopers that he initially admitted. Edwards has said the information he limited the information he shared publicly because a federal investigation into Greene’s death was under way.
The AP reported last week that the governor reviewed body camera video from the scene of Greene’s death in October 2020. It shows white troopers dragging, kicking and beating Greene, a Black motorist, and shooting him with stun guns. The district attorney for Union Parish, where Greene died, wasn’t given the video footage until May 2021, according to the report.
Troopers originally claimed Greene died from injuries he suffered when a police pursuit he led ended with his car crashing into a tree. A subsequent review of Greene’s autopsy ruled out the accident as a cause of death.
Magee’s committee has focused largely on dysfunction in the upper ranks of State Police following Greene’s death. No troopers have been disciplined internally. Union Parish DA John Belton has said he will seek criminal charges against troopers in the case, although none have been formally accused so far.
