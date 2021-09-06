A child has been taken from his Dixie Inn, LA, home on Sunday afternoon by his non-custodial father.
The Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory for Xander Scriber, age 2.
Xander is described as a black male child with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 24-30 inches tall and weighs about 34 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with the word “Puma” in white letters and gray shorts.
The child was last seen about 5 p.m. Sunday with his non-custodial father, Robert Scriber, at 121 Southfield Park Road in Dixie Inn. The child is believed to be in imminent danger, the LSP said in a statement.
Scriber, 38, is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. He is a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds.
The elder Scriber may be driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass displaying Louisiana license plate 101EUZ.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the child or his father may contact the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-377-1515 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.