BUFFALO GROVE, IL – Angus Chemical Company has unveiled a new name and logo as part of an extensive corporate rebranding initiative.
The company has a major chemical manufacturing facility in Sterlington, LA.
The company, which has operated as Angus for more than 40 years, will rebrand and change its name to “Advancion.” The Advancion name reflects the significant transformation of the Company into a leading global producer of essential ingredients for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, home and personal care, and other consumer-oriented and industrial markets.
“From material science to molecular biology, we are a company built on decades of precision and ingenuity. The high-quality, high-purity ingredients we develop and produce today are helping the world’s most essential industries address the emerging challenges of tomorrow,” said David Neuberger, president and CEO.
“We are the same organization, ownership, leadership and team of dedicated employees. Our transition to the Advancion name and brand will more clearly represent who we are and what we do – a designer and producer of high-value consumables and ingredients that help enrich lives and enable our customers to advance the world.”
Angus, a portfolio company of Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, is one of the world’s largest suppliers of Life Sciences buffers and other proprietary chemistries.