The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a project to replace 10 rural bridges and structures along LA 534 and LA 534 Spur south of the town of Haynesville in Claiborne Parish.
The $18.2 million project is scheduled to begin today with a closure on the first site, which involves the replacement of two box culverts on LA 534 between LA 2 and LA 534 Spur.
This first closure is anticipated to last approximately four months, weather permitting.
Once the contractor is finished with that work, they will mobilize at the next site, and continue in that pattern until all bridges in the project have been replaced.
The detour for the first site will be LA 534 Spur to LA 534. Signage will be installed to direct motorists. Local traffic will be able to access their destinations, but through traffic will need to detour.
Since each location will have a different detour, updated information will be issued via the MyDOTD system when the contractor is ready to close the next bridge.
This is a four-year project, with work on all structures anticipated to wrap up in Spring 2027. Progress is always dependent on weather conditions and other factors that can impact construction timelines.