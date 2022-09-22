DOTD

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that 22 projects around the state received bids recently. Fifteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $105.1 million.

North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Replacement of Middle Fork Bayou and creek bridges on LA 9 in Claiborne Parish: $13,729,382.85

Replacement of Caney Creek Bridge on Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish: $1,617,037.80

Pavement/ Overlay:

Paving, overlay, and patching on LA 3249 between I-20 service road and overpass in Ouachita Parish: $1,378,709.70

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you