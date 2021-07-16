An unidentified man died about 9 a.m. Friday in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 371 in Webster Parish, LA, south of Heflin.
Louisiana State Police said the collision happened near Woodmill Road.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by the unidentified driver, was traveling north on U.S. 371, behind an uninvolved vehicle. At the same time, a 2000 Ford pickup was traveling southbound on U.S. 371. As the Ram was attempting to pass the vehicle in front, it lost control and collided head-on with the southbound Ford. After the collision, the Ram exited the roadway and overturned, before becoming engulfed in flames.
The unidentified driver suffered fatal injuries. Positive identification is pending by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office.
Routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.