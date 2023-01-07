One firefighter was injured in a blaze that demolished Dorcheat Seafood and Grill in Dixie Inn early Friday.
“The man who was injured is a volunteer for Minden and Dixie Inn,” said Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad. “Apparently it was a freak deal. A metal coupling snapped off of one of the hoses and hit him. It broke his leg in at least two places – maybe injured his foot.”
He was transported to a hospital in Shreveport.
Out of respect for privacy, Webster Parish Journal will await contact from the family before releasing his identity and more information on his injuries.
Brian Williams, Chief of Fire District 7 (Dixie Inn), said by 10:30 a.m., his men were putting out a few hot spots left by the flames.
The call came in at 4:15 a.m. and District 7’s first unit was on the scene within 5 minutes.
“There was a law enforcement officer there before anyone else, and when we got the call from him, we immediately requested the City of Minden respond with their ladder truck for an aerial device,” Williams said. “We also called Bossier Parish Fire District No. 1 for manpower to assist us.”
Williams described it as a “defensive attack” on the fire.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at Webster Parish Journal.