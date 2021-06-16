North Louisiana projects are part of the Department of Transportation and Development’s monthly bid letting.
In total, 16 contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $101.9 million.
“June is a great month so far for infrastructure investment in our state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Among the projects bid are two major bridge replacement projects on LA 1, one in north Louisiana and one in south Louisiana. Phase 1 of the Intracoastal Canal Bridge replacement in Port Allen is the beginning of an effort to reduce the major traffic congestion between West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge parishes and will tie in with the future I-10 widening in those parishes.”
North Louisiana projects on the list:
Bridge Replacement and Repair
Replacement of Caddo Lake Bridge on LA 1 in Caddo Parish, $18,239,377.40
Pavement/ Overlay
Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 792 between LA 154 and Webster Parish line in Bienville Parish, $1,870,561.25
Congestion Mitigation and Safety
Flashing yellow arrows throughout Caddo Parish: $5,323,180.18