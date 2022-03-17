The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced North Louisiana projects that were recently let.
North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:
Pavement/ Overlay:
Patching on LA 2 between LA 2 spur and Dorcheat Bridge in Webster Parish: $541,025.70
Congestion Mitigation and Safety:
Pavement striping on I-20 between U.S. 79 and LA 371 in Webster Parish: $613,749.00
Turn lane on LA 594 at Ouachita Parish High School in Ouachita Parish: $1,174,607.95
When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bids deemed outside of a certain range typically trigger a more extensive review. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.
Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.