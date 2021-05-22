The Louisiana Department of Transportation has provided an up on the project to replace a bridge on LA 530 over Black Bayou northeast of Oil City in north Caddo Parish.
The $3.5 million project began with clearing and grubbing in Summer 2020.
So far, the contractor has completed the removal of the old structure, which was built in 1928, and had reached the end of its useful service life.
Utility relocation is also complete, although that process was heavily dependent on weather conditions which included multiple hurricanes in 2020, and required an extended period of time to accomplish.
In addition to replacing the existing bridge, the new bridge and the approaches will be raised to match the elevation of the levee. The purpose of raising these is to address sharp differences in elevation, which will provide an improved driving experience by reducing the number of vertical curves.
This work has begun with the removal of the roadway approach tie-ins. This will be followed by stabilization of the roadway base, replacement of a large drainage pipe, and embankment work.
The contractor has also finished building and analyzing a test shaft in order to determine the depth to which the drilled shafts will be installed for the new bridge structure. However, a rainy spring has caused water levels in Black Bayou to remain high.
Once the water in the bayou has receded to acceptable levels, the contractor will proceed with drilling shafts for the new bridge columns.
The entire project is scheduled to be complete in early 2022, weather permitting.
The bridge is located approximately 2.71 miles east of LA 538. The detour continues to be I-49, LA 170, and LA 1.