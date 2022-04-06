A single-vehicle wreck in Webster Parish, LA, about 4 a.m. Tuesday killed a Gloster, LA man.
According to Louisiana State Police, Gene Latin, 65, died in the wreck on U.S. 79 north of Grider Road, just north of Minden.
The initial investigation revealed Latin was driving southbound on U.S. 79 in a 2008 Honda Accord. Latin struck a downed tree which had fallen into the roadway after a previous storm. After impact with the tree, the Accord exited the roadway.
Latin, who was wearing his seat belt, suffered fatal injuries as a result of this crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.