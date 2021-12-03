Aaron Farrar, 24, of Sterlington, LA has been sentenced to 126 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession of methamphetamine.
Farrar pleaded guilty to the charge on August 18.
The charge stems from an investigation which began when U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents intercepted a suspicious package that was in route to Farrar’s residence address in Sterlington. Agents obtained a search warrant for the package and found approximately 216 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a clock radio.
Law enforcement officers placed a small amount of the methamphetamine back into the package and delivered the package to Farrar at the address. Agents were notified when the package was opened, and they executed a search warrant on the residence.
During the execution of the search warrant, agents found the delivered package containing methamphetamine, as well as a loaded handgun with extended magazine. Farrar told law enforcement that the package was being delivered to his residence for someone else and that he was supposed to get paid for getting the package to that individual.