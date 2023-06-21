A wreck on Fuller Road in Webster Parish, LA, about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday claimed the life of Steven Studdard, 50.
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigated the wreck on the road west of U.S. 371, northwest of Dixie Inn.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Studdard, was traveling east on Fuller Road at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Silverado exited the roadway and began overturning. Studdard, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle.
As a result of this crash, Studdard suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office.
Louisiana State Police said impairment is a suspected factor. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Louisiana State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The LSP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.