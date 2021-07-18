Joshua Montgomery, 27, of Plain Dealing, LA, died about 2 p.m. Sunday when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Dorcheat Road, just north of Minden, LA.
According to a preliminary Louisiana State Police report, Darien Moore, 24, of Minden was driving a 2008 model Pontiac G6 south on Dorcheat Road, just south of Allen Drive. The vehicle traveled off the road, collided with a utility pole, and then hit a tree.
Montgomery, who was unstrained, died at the scene. Moore, who was also unrestrained, was taken to a Minden hospital with non life-threatening injuries.