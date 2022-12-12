Louisiana State Parks has partnered with TimeLooper, Inc., an interpretive experience technology firm, to create the mobile application Explore Louisiana State Parks. The mobile app provides an interactive on-site visitor experience at Poverty Point World Heritage Site through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology.
"With this app, visitors can stand on Mound A, the tallest of the five mounds, and visualize how Poverty Point may have looked more than 3,400 years ago using a mobile device," said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. "It's incredible technology that brings the site to life allowing all visitors, including people with disabilities, to experience the site in an entirely new way."
The mobile app features nine AR experiences including a welcome address from Lt. Governor Nungesser and former Tribal Chairman of the Coushatta Tribe David Sickey along with eight experiences that explore significant elements of the Poverty Point complex.
The Explore Louisiana State Parks app deployed for this project provides the framework for future AR/VR projects at other Louisiana State Parks and Historic Sites. Scan the QR code to download the Explore Louisiana State Parks app available through the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.
Poverty Point is located at 6859 Louisiana Highway 577, Pioneer, LA, in West Carroll Parish. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 888-926-5492 toll free or 318-926-5492 locally or follow the Poverty Point World Heritage Site Facebook page.