A child was struck and killed by a pick-up truck about 1 p.m. Friday in the Porterville community, north of Sarepta, LA.
According to a preliminary Louisiana State Police report, Gracie Dean, 2, of Shongaloo, LA, died at the scene.
The death happened on U.S. 371 just north of Louisiana 802.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2014 Chevrolet pick-up was traveling north on U.S. 371. At the same time, the child was running on private property, entered the roadway and was struck. A family member of the child, who was watching her, attempted to stop her before she entered the roadway but was unsuccessful.
The driver of the Chevrolet was restrained and was not injured.
As a result of this crash, Gracie suffered fatal injuries and was