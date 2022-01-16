LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA – Superior Group of Companies will invest more than $800,000 to modernize a vacant warehouse in Lake Providence, which will be used as a replenishment warehouse to support nearby operations.
With the modernization, the company will retain 36 jobs and create 50 new direct jobs.
The investment will include significant upgrades to the warehouse, including the installation of a quality assurance room, new restrooms and offices. Additionally, SGC will replace interior walls, run new wiring and add lighting. For the exterior, the company will add four shipping docks, resurface the driveway and shipping area, and replace some of the building’s exterior.
With operations in nearby Oak Grove, the modernized warehouse in East Carroll Parish will be SGC’s second operation in Louisiana. The warehouse will support the company’s operations in Eudora, AR, in addition to the Oak Grove facility.
The company will begin renovations and upgrades to the Lake Providence warehouse in early 2022, with completion expected in the second quarter. SGC will begin hiring for the Lake Providence operations upon completion of renovations.
To secure SGC’s investment in Lake Providence, the state of Louisiana offered the company a competitive incentive package that includes a performance-based $400,000 award from the state’s Economic Development Award Program. Additionally, the company is expected to utilize the state’s Enterprise Zone program