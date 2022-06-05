The victim of a fiery crash on Interstate 20 in Bossier City early Sunday remains unidentified.
Louisiana State Police said the two-vehicle wreck happened just east of I-220 shortly after midnight.
The initial investigation revealed a 2011 Ford pick-up was traveling east on I-20. At the same time, a 2018 Ram pick-up, driven by the unidentified driver, was traveling west in the eastbound travel lanes of I-20. The Ram struck the Ford in a head-on collision, causing both vehicles to exit the roadway. As a result of the crash, the Ram caught fire.
The driver of the Ram, whose identity and seat belt use was unknown due to the extent of damage sustained to the vehicle, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased on the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner. Positive identification is pending by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.