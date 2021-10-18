A Spearsville, LA woman was killed about 11 a.m. Sunday in a two-vehicle collision in Union Parish, LA.
The wreck at the intersection of LA 15 and LA 550 claimed the life of Rosemary Smith, 74.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Smith, was eastbound on LA 550. At the same time, a 2013 Honda Odyssey, driven by James Beaird, 81, also of Spearsville, was northbound on LA 15. Smith failed to stop at the posted stop sign and was struck by the Honda. After the impact, both vehicles exited the roadway and the Smith vehicle caught fire.
As a result of this crash, Smith sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger of the Impala was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. Due to vehicle fire, their restraint use is unknown.
Beaird, who was wearing his seat belt, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional passengers were transported to local hospitals; one for life-threatening injuries, and the other for non-life-threatening injuries; both were also restrained.
Although impairment is not a suspected factor, toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.