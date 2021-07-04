The body of a Bossier City, LA man was recovered about 9 a.m. Sunday from Lake Bistineau in Bienville Parish.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating how Keshaun Garner, 20, lost his life.
LDWF agents were notified around 8 p.m. Saturday about a missing boater in Lake Bistineau near Ringgold. Agents responded to the scene and searched throughout the night.
It is unknown at this time how Garner entered the water. He was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time he entered the water.
The operator of the vessel, Hayes M. Meek, 20, of Shreveport, was arrested for alleged operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI).
LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.
Garner’s body was turned over to the Bienville Parish Coroner’s Office.
DWI on the water brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.