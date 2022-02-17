Angus Chemical Company has announced the expansion of its Sterlington, LA manufacturing facility to include commercial production of Tris Amino Hydrochloride products.
Tris Amino is widely used as a diagnostic reagent and as a downstream processing buffer in the purification of commercial biopharmaceuticals. When combined with Tris Amino buffer grades in a 3:1 molar ratio, it functions effectively as a physiological buffer with pH between 7.3–7.5, making it ideal for a variety of biotechnology applications.
“As global demand for high-purity buffers and biochemicals continues to rapidly expand with the growth in the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics markets, manufacturers are increasingly challenged to secure a sustainable supply of the essential chemistries needed for their processes and end products,” said Laura Kaepplinger, Global Segment Leader for Angus Life Sciences.
“As the world’s largest and only fully integrated manufacturer of Tris Amino tromethamine buffers, Angus is uniquely positioned to provide 100% traceability and the most secure, sustainable supply of Tris Amino Tris Amino HCl products are produced at the Sterlington facility under the company’s single Global Quality Management System, which includes ISO 9001:2015 certified in-process monitoring and facility control systems.
In addition, Angus operates a dedicated Life Sciences warehouse, Quality Control laboratory, and filling and packaging center in Sterlington that supports customer qualification through comprehensive in-house testing using validated analytical methods.