Dimettera Nicole Frazier made history on January 9 as the first woman and woman of color to serve as mayor pro-tempore in Springhill.
As the longest serving city councilor, having served for four terms, Frazier was recommended by Mayor Ray Huddleston and unanimously elected by her peers.
Asked how her career in public service began, Frazier said, “SAU was my launching pad.”
A devoted student of political science and history, Frazier ran voter registration drives, started a nontraditional student organization, led Poli-Sci table talks, wrote a grant, won Miss BSA (Black Students Association), maintained a work-study position for the department, was inducted into Alpha Chi Honor Society, and still made the Dean’s and President’s lists.
“I’ve always been dutifully dedicated,” Frazier said.
With encouragement from professors and staff, such as Paul Babbitt, Del Duke, David F. Rankin and the late Claudell Woods, Frazier kicked off her city council campaign for District 1 in Springhill during her senior year. In a tight race, Frazier won in a run-off election.
Frazier was sworn in on Thursday, December 9, 2010, and graduated from SAU with a bachelor of arts in political science and a minor in history the very next day.
Frazier has served on the city council ever since, winning re-election with 69% of the vote on November 8, 2022.
She returned to SAU to obtain her master’s degree in public administration in 2019.
Through the lens of her coursework, Frazier saw her day-to-day work “in a concisely structured format” and gained validation that she knew what she was doing as an administrator.
“Dimeterra was an excellent student, always curious about the various aspects of public service and solicited feedback throughout the program so as to perfect her work,” said Dr. Amber Overholser, associate professor and MPA program director. “She continues to do good things for her community, and we are very proud of her and her accomplishment.”
When Frazier is not reading to children during the summer at the local community center, providing scholarships to high school students who are registered voters, organizing the annual North Webster 12th Annual Black History Parade, teaching American Government at Bossier Parish Community College, or championing affordable housing, she is continuing her education. She is scheduled to complete an additional master’s degree in Christian arts and leadership from Grand Canyon University in November of 2023.