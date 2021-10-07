Ramp and lane closures will take place this weekend at the Interstate 20-220 interchange in Bossier Parish, LA, as part of the ongoing Barksdale Air Force Base interchange project.
Friday, October 8 at 7 p.m. to Monday, October 11 at 5 a.m.: I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound ramp closed. Outside lane of I-220 westbound between I-220 and U.S. 80 will also be closed during the same time period.
Friday, October 8 at 7 p.m. to Monday, October 11 at 5 a.m.: U.S. 80 to I-220 eastbound ramp closed. The inside lane of I-220 eastbound between I-20 and US 80 will also be closed during the same time period.