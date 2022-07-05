The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that 14 projects around the state received bids recently. Ten contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $72.7 million.
North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:
Pavement/ Overlay:
Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on S. Grand St. between Orange St. and Standifer Ave. in Ouachita Parish: $3,924,819.60
Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Lee Ave. between Jackson St. and Standifer Ave. in Ouachita Parish: $3,745,338.30
Congestion Mitigation and Safety:
Left turn lane improvements on LA 1 at Regal Dr. in Caddo Parish: $3,178,272.74
When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bids deemed outside of a certain range typically trigger a more extensive review. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.