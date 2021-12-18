A Monroe, LA, man died Thursday in an apparent boating accident on the Ouachita River.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating the death of Scotty Stone, 59, in Union Parish.
LDWF agents along with Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered the body about noon Saturday close to the Alabama boat launch near the town of Marion.
Stone’s body was found without a personal flotation device.
LDWF agents received a call around 8 p.m. Thursday about a missing boater in the Ouachita River. Lawmen immediately began searching for Stone. The search and rescue crews found Stone’s 15-foot aluminum boat around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. It is unknown what caused Stone to enter the water. Stone’s body was turned over to the Union Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
Stone was coach and education in Ouachita Parish schools.