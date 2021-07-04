A two-vehicle crash Saturday night on LA 15 north of Farmerville, LA, killed a Downsville, LA man.
The Louisiana State Police said that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Wiley Reeves, 21, of Farmerville, was traveling southbound on LA 15.
For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled into the northbound lane of LA 15 and struck a 2010 GMC Canyon, driven by Johnny Sims, 41, of Downsville.
Sims, who was properly restrained, was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Reeves was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
Reeves was cited for driving left of center and no seatbelt.