The dedication of the Sheriff Pat Garrett Memorial Highway was held recently on Louisiana Highway 9 just north of Homer.
Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies unveiled the new signage.
Highway 9 from Homer to Junction City was designated by the Louisiana State Legislature as Sheriff Pat Garrett Memorial Highway in honor of the legendary lawman who grew up in Claiborne Parish.
Garrett was born June 5, 1850 in Chambers County, Alabama. His parents, John and Elizabeth Garrett, emigrated to Claiborne Parish in 1853 and established a farm about six miles northeast of Homer.
Pat’s youth was spent working on the farm and hunting in the woods of Claiborne Parish, acquiring the basic skills to prepare him for a future of hard, long trails and difficult times.
After the death of his parents, Garrett left Louisiana to seek a new life in the American west. Garrett eventually made his way to New Mexico where he became sheriff of Lincoln and Dona Anna counties and one of the legendary lawmen of the American West.
He is best known as the law officer who killed Henry McCarty, better known as "Billy the Kid."