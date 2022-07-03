Lila Rose Sobolak, 13, of Bossier City, LA died about 9 p.m. Saturday when the 2008 Can-Am UTV she was driving crashed on Clear Springs Church Road near Coushatta (Red River Parish).
Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G said the wreck happened north of Louisiana 155.
The girl was traveling west on the road, exited the roadway and struck a fence then a tree before overturning.
Both Sobolak and an adult passenger were unrestrained and were ejected during the crash. The passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sobolak was transported to Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Troopers stress the importance of utilizing proper safety equipment, such as approved helmets and seat belts when operating any off-road vehicle. Additionally, it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles (i.e., three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other all-terrain vehicles) on any public roadway in Louisiana.