The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a North Louisiana project will receive a $1.5 million grant under the Class II and III Rail Infrastructure Improvement Program.
WATCO’s Louisiana Southern Railroad (LAS) will get money for track, rail, and bridge upgrades between Hodge and Gibsland.
The Louisiana Southern (LAS), a WATCO-operated property since 2005, operates on more than 195.4 miles of track across rural Louisiana, serving a diverse customer base and moving more than 15,000 carloads annually.
The LAS connects with the KCS at three interchanges across the system, at Gibsland, Pineville, and Sibley, LA. The railroad is powered by 11 locomotives and 39 local team members. The diverse rural customer base served by the LAS includes commodities such as paper products, aggregates, oils, and consumer products.
Challenged by legacy infrastructure and the impacts of climate, WATCO’S Louisiana Southern Railroad (LAS) was proud to submit a pilot project to the inaugural year of the Short Line Rail Infrastructure Investment Program from DOTD. “LADOTD’s support of our railroad is a significant first step in realizing a modern short line system across the state, that can handle more capacity while maintaining the highest standards of safety,” noted Judson Rogers, the roadmaster on the LAS. Project work is currently under way.
The Louisiana Legislature passed the Class II and III Rail Infrastructure Improvement Program, Act 222 introduced by former Rep. Thomas Carmody in 2019 to provide assistance to the state’s smaller railroads for rail improvements with public benefits needed to maintain efficient and safe rail service on the rail network.
Eligible projects include track and signal improvements, rail line relocation, multimodal connectors and support facilities, and rail grade crossings not eligible under other programs. Projects selected require a minimum of 50 percent matching funds from sources other than the Transportation Trust Fund.
