Three people died about 2 p.m. Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 20 west of Rayville, LA.
Louisiana State Police said the three were all occupants inside a Penske moving truck.
The initial investigation revealed that the 2019 International Penske moving truck was traveling westbound on I-20 behind an 18-wheeler. The 2008 Volvo 18-wheeler had experienced a tire failure on the rear drive axle and had slowed down to maneuver onto the shoulder. For reasons still under investigation, the Penske truck collided with the rear portion of the Volvo’s trailer.
All three occupants inside the Penske truck were properly restrained. Two of the three were pronounced dead on scene and the third occupant was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
This crash remains under investigation. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
The identification of all three occupants is being withheld pending notification to their families.