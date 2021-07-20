The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has recently let several projects in North Louisiana.
They include the following.
Bridge Replacement and Repair
Replacement of Boeuf River Bridge on LA 15 in Richland Parish, $7,209,166.62
Pavement/ Overlay
Patching and asphalt surface treatment on LA 174, LA 2A, and LA 4 in Bienville, Claiborne, and Red River parishes, $1,222,590.10
Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 2 between West Carroll Parish line and U.S. 65 in East Carroll and West Carroll parishes, $1,692,360.12
Road rehabilitation, sidewalks, and multi-use path on North Monroe Street between South Service Road West and West Park Avenue in Lincoln Parish, $5,560,438.27
Congestion Mitigation and Safety
Guardrail installation on Grammont Street and Booth Street in Ouachita Parish, $128,305.70
Turn lanes on LA 511 at Walker Road and Kennedy Drive in Caddo Parish, $3,286,552.85