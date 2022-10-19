A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle.
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000.
The LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission investigation determined that Shephard allegedly received 24 head of cattle last July. It was revealed that Shephard failed to render proper payment to the owner of the cattle and subsequently sold the same cattle to a third party and retained the funds of that sale. The acquisition of the livestock and failure to render proper payment is a violation Louisiana law.
“Louisiana law is clear when referring to the purchase of livestock and protects livestock owners from persons not complying with proper payment,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “If determined guilty, the suspect will be in violation of the theft of livestock statute and held responsible for his crime. Regardless of the outcome, however, I urge our cattle owners to be aware of the persons they conduct private treaty sales with. It never hurts to get multiple references, and it can save you from being the victim of an untrustworthy seller.”
The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department and the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division.
Shephard was booked in the Bienville Parish Jail under $50,000 bond.