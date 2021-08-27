Two Farmerville, LA youths are sought in connection with a homicide that happened about 11:30 p.m. Friday, August 20 in Union Parish, LA.
The Farmerville Police Department formally identified the pair on Friday, August 27 as Lavonte M. Holly and Keejuan Hendricks, both age 16. They are wanted for questioning on charges of second-degree murder.
Farmerville Chief of Police Bim Coulberston said his officers responded to the Union Villa apartments in the 2500 block of Camp Road in reference to a shooting.
An investigation determined that Christopher Nolan, 30, of Bernice, LA, gave the suspects a ride to the apartment complex. Upon reaching the destination, Nolan was shot once and killed, and the juveniles fled.
Both Holly and Hendricks are to be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on their location, call the Farmerville Police Department at 318-368-2226 or Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at 318-368-9679.
Nolan’s family set private funeral services.
He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Grubbs Mangum; stepfather, Jason King; brother, Dustin Nolan; and stepsisters, Morgan, Jessica and Sarah King.