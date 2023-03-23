Several companies have been awarded portions of a $360 million Department of Defense contract for construction work at Barksdale Air Force Base.
The companies are Chad Pody Construction Company LLC, Ruston, Louisiana; Acumen Enterprises Inc, Desoto, Texas; Wright Bros. LLC, doing business as WB Construction, Andalusia, Alabama; Reasor Building Group, Pensacola, Florida; Stampede Ventures Inc., Nome, Alaska; Frazier Investments Inc., doing business as Optimum Construction, Lafayette, Louisiana; ERS-CYE JV II LLC, Jacksonville, Florida; D7 LLC, doing business as Dawson D7, San Antonio, Texas; and MCA-DOT Engineering and Construction, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Work will be performed at Barksdale AFB and is expected to be completed by March 9, 2032. This contract was a competitive acquisition and 21 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $500 are being obligated at time of award. The 2d Contracting Squadron Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, is the contracting activity.