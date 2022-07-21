Bids for a Claiborne Parish, LA project were among seven projects for which bids were recently received by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
“We had only seven projects out to bid this month, but every bit of improvement is vital to our state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “There are several small bridges being replaced, and we have a few overlay projects on various routes. We owe it to Louisiana’s citizens and guests to continually better the state’s transportation system, and that’s what we’ll always do.”
The replacement of drainage and White Creek bridges on LA 518 in Claiborne Parish received a bid of $5,675,895.97.
When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bids deemed outside of a certain range typically trigger a more extensive review. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.