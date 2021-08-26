Tropical Depression Nine has formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. It may strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.
An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft was dispatched to observe the depression, which is currently centered about 166 miles southeast of Grand Cayman Island.
Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph. Movement was northwest at 13 mph. This general motion should continue over the next few days.
The National Hurricane Center said that on the forecast track, the center of the depression will pass near or over the Cayman Islands tonight, the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Friday, and over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday.
The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf coast on Sunday.
The depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight, and become a hurricane when it is near western Cuba or over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Additional strengthening is likely over the Gulf of Mexico, and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.
“Ida” will be the name of the next tropical storm that develops in the Atlantic basin.
A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the immediate coast of the Isle of Youth and near and to
the east of where the center crosses the coast of western Cuba.
Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.
Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Cayman Islands tonight, and are expected to reach the Isle of Youth and portions of western Cuba in the warning area on Friday.
The depression is expected to produce total rainfall
accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with maximum totals of 15 inches across Jamaica. Rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches are expected across the Cayman Islands, western Cuba, including the Isle of Youth, and the northeast portions of the Yucatan Peninsula. These rainfall amounts may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.
Rainfall from this system is likely to begin impacting portions of the central U.S. Gulf Coast by early Sunday.
Initial motion is more uncertain than normal since the low-level center has only recently formed. The cyclone is forecast to move steadily northwestward around the southwestern portion of a deep-layer ridge centered over the western Atlantic. This track should bring the center near or over western Cuba late Friday, over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday, and have the center approach the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. The track guidance is in relatively good agreement, however the average NHC track forecast error at day 4 is around 175 miles, so the public should not focus on the details of the long range track forecast. Some shifts in the track are likely until the system consolidates and becomes better defined.
There is a risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday along the northern Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to the upper Texas coast, with the greatest risk along the coast of Louisiana.