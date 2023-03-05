Bienville Lumber is partnering with Louisiana Economic Development FastStart to host an in-person job fair in Minden, LA on Tuesday, March 7.
The event will connect qualified candidates to opportunities at Bienville Lumber’s new state-of-the-art sawmill in Bienville Parish, near Taylor, LA. The new facility, a collaboration between Hunt Forest Products and Tolko Industries, will create approximately 180 new direct jobs when operating at full capacity.
The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College, Minden Campus, 9500 Industrial Drive.
CLICK HERE to register in advance.
Job seekers may also register in person at the event. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their résumé.
Company representatives will conduct initial screenings and interviews with candidates interested in positions including:
Electricians
Millwrights
Forklift operators
Crane operators
Supervisors
Quality control techs
Controls specialists
Debarker operators
Canter operators
Trimmer operators
Stacker operators
Tilt hoist operators
Planer operators
Feeder and setup operators
Mobile shop mechanics
Parts/warehouse staff
“Both Hunt Forest Products and Tolko Industries are family owned and operated businesses going back several generations in the forest products industry,” Bienville Lumber Plant Manager Scott Walker said. “That same family heritage is what I have envisioned for Bienville Lumber – a company that parents are proud to work for, and will encourage future generations to do the same.”
Bienville Lumber Company’s employee benefits include competitive wages, 401(k) retirement plan with company match, paid time off, insurance, flexible spending account, employee assistance programs, tuition reimbursement and career advancement with a promote-from-within culture.