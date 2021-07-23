Angus Chemical Company, which operates a chemical plant in Sterlington, LA, has announced the commercial introduction of DL-2AP ULTRA PC, a new alkalizer for hair colorant systems.
DL-2AP ULTRA PC is the latest addition to Angus’ portfolio of high-purity ULTRA PC-grade multifunctional amino alcohols for personal care and cosmetics.
Angus is launching DL-2AP ULTRA PC in response to the fast-growing market demand for alternatives to commonly used alkalizing agents, such as monoethanolamine (MEA) and ammonia.
“In laboratory evaluations, permanent hair colorant systems formulated with DL-2AP ULTRA PC showed excellent lifting performance, as well as color deposition and fastness comparable to ammonia and MEA,” said Mrunalini Dhamdhere, global technical manager, Angus Home and Personal Care. “In hair treated with colorants using Angus chemistries we also saw reduced protein loss and morphological damage compared to colorants using ammonia and MEA, especially after multiple treatments.”
DL-2AP ULTRA PC is based on Angus’ proprietary nitroalkane chemistry and is compliant with the industry’s most stringent standards and regulations governing product purity, as well as secondary amine and nitrosamine content. DL-2AP ULTRA PC is minimum 99% pure with a high base strength and low molecular weight, making it particularly well-suited for permanent and demi-permanent hair colorants.
Sample quantities of DL-2AP ULTRA PC are currently available for testing in 250g and 1kg packaging.
Products, including unique nitroalkane chemistries, are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in Sterlington and Ibbenbüren, Germany.