MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith.
Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of proof in his defense led to a mistrial.
In fact, the reports claiming the mistrial, as well as the issue of self-defense were both incorrect, according to Assistant District Attorney Jimbo Yocom, who added media reports likely misinterpreted what Marvin said.
“You cannot declare a mistrial because the trial doesn’t start until opening statements begin,” he added. “It was not a mistrial but a continuance.”
Smith, 22, from Taylor, AR, is accused of the shooting death of Anthony John Bruns, 37, of Springhill, LA. Bruns reportedly was found on the side of Percy Burns Road, just south of Reynolds Street on Louisiana 157 in June of 2020.
Webster Parish Sheriff’s investigators Phillip Krouse and Tommy Kemp Jr. worked the case and arrested Smith.
Bruns was allegedly killed in another location, and his body dumped at the site where Springhill Police were called. It was reportedly out of their jurisdiction, so sheriff’s investigators were called to the scene.
In an effort to protect a defendant’s constitutional rights, the continuance was declared “so there is nothing that occurs during the trial that will make us have to come back and retry it in the future,” said Yocom, who represented the state in the case. “They (judges) make sure the accused has a fair day in court and nothing happens where we have mistakes made and have to try it again in the future.”
During voir dire (or jury selection) Tuesday, the issue of “heat of passion” manslaughter or “sudden provocation” was introduced during the questioning of the jurors.
