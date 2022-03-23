Southern Arkansas University-Tech is mourning the death of a student and basketball player in wreck near Homer, LA.
Jordan Shelton, 20, was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a tree on Louisiana 534 near Union Grove Road.
According to Louisiana State Police, Shelton was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro northbound on the highway. For reasons still under investigation, Shelton ran off the road and over-corrected. As a result, the Chevrolet traveled across the highway and entered a ditch before hitting the tree.
Shelton, who was not restrained, was transported to Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased. An unrestrained passenger was transported to a local hospital, where the passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
SAU-Tech Chancellor Dr. Jason Morrison issued a statement saying, “With great sadness and heartbreak, Southern Arkansas University Tech learned of the loss of one of its beloved Lady Rocket Basketball players.”
Shelton, who wore jersey No. 12 on the 2021-2022 Lady Rockets Team, made friends on and off the court as she was a good friend, an outstanding student, and a solid member of the team, the statement said.
“Her reliable playing talent helped the Lady Rockets to a regional title this year for the NJCAA Region 2 Division 2 Conference. Jordan was also recognized as a two-time All-Region Player by the NJCAA,” the statement said.
Shelton, coached by Aramie Brooks, was majoring in criminal justice and was close to graduation.
Morrison said, “Shelton was a natural-born leader. She was the kind of player that made the team stronger, just a part of her personality. She will be greatly missed by all of us who have come to know and love her as part of the Rocket Family. We are praying for her family now and in the coming weeks.”
Dr. Morrison said that the college in East Camden will present Shelton’s degree to her family at the college’s May graduation.
The Lady Rockets will permanently retire the number 12 in her honor and she will be inducted into the Rocket Hall of Fame.
Shelton was from Homer.