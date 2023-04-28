The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that 24 projects around the state received bids recently. Twenty-three contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $164.8 million.
North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:
Bridge Replacement and Repair
Replacement of Pine Bluff Road and Tack Allen Road bridges in Ouachita Parish: $1,917,860.00
Pavement/Overlay:
Milling and overlay on LA 588 between Copes Road and LA 585 in West Carroll Parish: $2,685,774.00
Pavement rehabilitation and overlay on LA 1238 between LA 127 and Weatherford Road in Winn Parish: $2,856,590.01
Congestion Mitigation and Safety
Reflectors and striping on I-20 between Richland Parish line and LA 602-2 in Madison Parish: $2,595,206.60