Webster Parish, LA, Sheriff Jason Parker got his wish last week with a meeting specifically designed to address problems with the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden.
“Bossier Parish Sheriff (Julian) Whittington and I met with the National Guard yesterday to go over the recent incidents with YCP at Camp Minden and to discuss ways to prevent future incidents,” Parker said Thursday.
Parker was referring to four separate episodes of two riots – one with two YCP cadets attempting to disarm a security person – an attack on a Cadre with batteries in a sock and a van stolen by two walk-aways.
His deputies, along with other law enforcement officers, responded to all those events. Many of them were spit on by cadets.
“We need to move forward and try to shed a more positive light on the good things that are going on out there,” Parker said. “YCP has made several changes that will help prevent future incidents of this type.”
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at WebsterParishJournal .com.