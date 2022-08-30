A motorcycle wreck east of Minden, LA early Tuesday killed the driver.
According to a Louisiana State Police report, Mark Isenhour, 58, of Minden was operating a 2002 Harley-Davidson. He was southbound on Middle Road, south of Old Arcadia Road east of Minden.
The motorcycle exited the road and struck a culvert, ejecting Isenhour and his passenger.
Isenhour suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner. The passenger, who was not identified, was transported to a Minden hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Both occupants were wearing DOT-approved helmets at the time of the crash.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Louisiana State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The LSP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.