The man who shot and killed a Doyline, LA, police officer more than a week ago died Saturday night in a Shreveport hospital.
Louisiana State Police said Mahlon Taylor, 59, died at 6:39 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health.
Taylor was taken to the hospital after his arrest following the shooting death of William Earl Collins Jr., a Doyline officer who was also an employee of the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office, died at 8 p.m. Friday, July 9 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Taylor was wounded during the incident.
At about 5:45 p.m. last Friday, Collins, with two Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, went to the call on Green Tree Street in Doyline.
Upon arrival, Collins and the deputies immediately began to take gunfire from the suspect. Gunfire was exchanged and Collins was shot. Collins was transported to a Shreveport hospital, where he died.
The LSP said that as a result of the suspect’s actions, multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the crime scene. Negotiators repeatedly attempted to contact the suspect, to no avail.
After several hours of repeated attempts to peacefully rectify the situation, law enforcement officers entered the residence. It was discovered that the suspect had incurred a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were started and medical personnel transported him to the hospital.